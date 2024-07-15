Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $115.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 6.3% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

