InMode’s (INMD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. InMode has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. Analysts predict that InMode will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

