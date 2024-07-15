Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,697 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $276,166.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,764,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,274,803.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $423,020.37.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

PEO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. 43,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,913. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

