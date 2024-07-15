Insider Buying: Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Insider Acquires A$192,001.59 in Stock

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kaye acquired 21,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.91 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of A$192,001.59 ($129,730.80).

Collins Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.48.

Collins Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 7th. This is a boost from Collins Foods’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Collins Foods’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Collins Foods Company Profile

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

