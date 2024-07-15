Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ACN traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.87. 3,863,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,120. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Accenture by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

