Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $2,468,879.40 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $2,468,879.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,157,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $144,680,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $139.57 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

