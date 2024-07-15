Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Sells $721,001.85 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DKS opened at $221.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average is $189.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $118,621,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,908,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

