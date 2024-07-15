Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells 10,527 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.54. The company had a trading volume of 760,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $235.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.