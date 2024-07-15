Insider Selling: Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $21,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Metallus Trading Up 2.3 %

MTUS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. 211,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $934.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.