Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$42,908.34 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.09, for a total value of C$42,908.34.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

PAAS stock opened at C$32.34 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$16.50 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The stock has a market cap of C$11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.