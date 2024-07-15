Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Sells $131,160.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30.

On Monday, June 17th, Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 9.1 %

COCO opened at $27.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $113,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 230,991 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $22,321,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $18,210,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 704,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

