Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $239.72

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$239.72 and last traded at C$239.50, with a volume of 22519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$237.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$221.25. The firm has a market cap of C$42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

