Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

