Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $9.15 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $9.22.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
