Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.35. 78,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

