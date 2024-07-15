Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQMG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. 34,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,109. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQMG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.