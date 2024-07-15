Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QQMG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. 34,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,109. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
