Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 15th (AHH, ALLT, ALV, AMKBY, APDN, BDL, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CVU)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 15th:

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH). They issued a buy rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

