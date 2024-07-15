Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 15th (AHH, ALLT, ALV, AMKBY, APDN, BDL, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CVU)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 15th:

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH). They issued a buy rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

