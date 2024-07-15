iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.26. 5,203,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,916,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

