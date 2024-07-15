iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.74

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.74 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 96661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

