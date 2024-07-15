iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 57.6% in June

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL opened at $21.09 on Monday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3999 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

