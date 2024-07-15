iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $122.19. 11,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.19.
About iShares Morningstar Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
