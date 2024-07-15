iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lessened by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,961 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EFG stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,778 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

