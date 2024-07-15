iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 623,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 529,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.19. 766,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,447. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

