iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.51

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.51 and last traded at $107.02, with a volume of 89645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.22.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

