iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 2,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

About iShares MSCI Norway ETF

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

