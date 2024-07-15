iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $180.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

