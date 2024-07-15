iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.00

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.66, with a volume of 41514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.