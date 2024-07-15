iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.30

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 58524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $998.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

