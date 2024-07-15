iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.29. 64,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,512. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $62.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

