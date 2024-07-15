iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.18

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.18 and last traded at $108.52, with a volume of 1604782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.58.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,743,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,850,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.