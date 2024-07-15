Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.30. 778,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

