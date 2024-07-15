Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,953 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after buying an additional 2,027,286 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,103,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 988,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

