Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of JPXGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

