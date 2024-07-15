Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $67.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $59.59 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272,918 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $387,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

