Jefferies Financial Group Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $141.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $136.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

