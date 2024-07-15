Jefferies Financial Group Raises Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 250

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Synthomer Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.52) on Friday. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,754 ($22.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £449.00 million, a P/E ratio of -228.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72.
About Synthomer
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synthomer
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.