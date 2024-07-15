Jefferies Financial Group Raises Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 250

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Synthomer Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.52) on Friday. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,754 ($22.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £449.00 million, a P/E ratio of -228.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

