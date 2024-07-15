Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.96 or 0.99800794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00070734 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154113 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.