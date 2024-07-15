JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.