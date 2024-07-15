Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Update

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jianzhi Education Technology Group comprises about 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

