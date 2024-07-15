Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 2.3%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.76. 4,409,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,242,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

JOBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,582 shares of company stock worth $1,641,976. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

