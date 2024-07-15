JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $204.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.