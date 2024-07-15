Kaspa Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $87.42 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,197,179,298 coins and its circulating supply is 24,198,392,438 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,192,936,257.727898. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17612534 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $57,838,908.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

