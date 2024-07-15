Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Kesko Oyj Stock Down 2.7 %
KKOYY stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.15.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
