Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 349,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VKTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $59.35. 1,386,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,013. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

