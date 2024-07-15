Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $205,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

SAP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.83. 318,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.03.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

