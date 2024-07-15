KeyCorp Trims LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Target Price to $10.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LifeMD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

LifeMD Stock Down 1.4 %

LFMD opened at $6.17 on Thursday. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $257.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.24.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

