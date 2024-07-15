Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.13. 657,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,764. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $142.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

