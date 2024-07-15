Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.57.

KGC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,951 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 503,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,035 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

