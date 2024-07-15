Komodo Trading 18.4% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $46.11 million and $2.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,171,187 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

