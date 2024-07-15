Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Short Interest Up 46.9% in June

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 157,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRRO
Insider Transactions at Korro Bio
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $13,269,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,185,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
Korro Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRRO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $97.91.
Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korro Bio will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Korro Bio
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).
